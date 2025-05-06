Alat Free Economic Zone sets standard for investment in Caspian region

6 May 2025 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

Azerbaijan’s economic transformation over the past decade has been underscored by the rise of the Alat Free Economic Zone (AFEZ), one of the country's flagship projects designed to attract both local and foreign investors. The success of this initiative is a testament to Azerbaijan’s growing role as an economic hub in the Caspian region, offering incentives and infrastructure that support sustainable business growth.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!