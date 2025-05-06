Baku to host scientific and practical seminar 'Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani culture'

6 May 2025 14:57 (UTC+04:00)

National Leader Heydar Aliyev made an invaluable contribution to the well-being of people and the development of modern Azerbaijan.

The care and attention he showed to the development of our culture are a special part of his activities.

On the occasion of the 102nd anniversary of the great leader's birthday, the Culture Ministry's Scientific, Methodological and Qualification Centre of Culture (MEMIM) will hold a scientific and practical seminar on "Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani Culture", Azernews reports.

The scientific seminar, organized jointly with the Azerbaijan Composers' Union will take place on May 7 at the Uzeyir Hajibayli Concert Hall of the Azerbaijan Composers' Union.

The seminar will discuss the attention that National Leader Heydar Aliyev showed to music, cinema, fine arts, literature and other areas of culture. Scientists and artists participating in the event will share their research, thoughts and memories about this.

The seminar will feature excerpts from the great leader Heydar Aliyev's favorite musical works.

