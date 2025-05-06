Youth and Sports Minister holds meeting with athletes who achieve int'l success [PHOTOS]

6 May 2025 10:43 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov has met with Azerbaijani athletes and their coaches at the Azerbaijan Sports Academy, Azernews reports.

The main purpose of the meeting was to acknowledge their recent successes in international competitions held the previous month, including continental and world championships as well as other notable tournaments.

The gathering commenced with the performance of the National Anthem of Azerbaijan.

Farid Gayibov addressed the attendees, commending their achievements on the global stage and conveying his best wishes for their continued success.

Athletes representing a wide array of sports, such as various wrestling styles, gymnastics disciplines, martial arts forms, swimming, and canoeing, recounted their experiences and victories from their respective competitions.

Coaches were also given the opportunity to speak, highlighting their teams' accomplishments and the preparatory work involved.