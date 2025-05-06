Major upgrade underway on Suleyman Vazirov Street in Baku [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

6 May 2025 10:22 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

As part of the "White City" road infrastructure initiative, the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads (AAYDA) has launched reconstruction work on a section of Suleyman Vazirov Street — stretching from its intersection with Khagani Rustamov Street to Babek Avenue, Azernews reports.

According to a statement released by the agency, the section under renovation spans 1,100 meters in length and 14 meters in width.

Within the scope of the project, the street’s surface has been milled, and pedestrian sidewalks are being restored to ensure safe and convenient mobility for residents. Where necessary, new sidewalks are being constructed. The project includes the construction of new pedestrian paths 5 meters wide along the street, with paving stones (tiles) being laid for decorative and functional purposes.

To further improve traffic organization and safety, 2.5-meter-wide designated parking areas are also being developed.

In accordance with national “Construction Norms and Rules,” a new asphalt-concrete surface will be laid, traffic lights and signal poles will be installed, and appropriate road signs will be erected where needed. Road markings, directional indicators, and pedestrian crossings will be painted to complete the upgrade.

Once finalized, this stretch of Suleyman Vazirov Street will be opened to the public with a modern and refreshed look.