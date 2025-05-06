Belarusian PM visits Azerbaijan's Aghdam Industrial Park [PHOTO]

6 May 2025 15:05 (UTC+04:00)

Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Turchin visited the Aghdam Industrial Park as part of his official trip to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The prime minister was shown the ropes at the different production facilities nestled within the park.

In addition, the visit itinerary included an overview of the agro-town project planned for the village of Sarijali and the Gizil Kangarli village in Aghdam.