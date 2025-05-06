Belarus donates special-purpose vehicle to support Aghdam's municipal services [PHOTOS]

6 May 2025 15:18 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Belarus has gifted a special-purpose vehicle to support municipal services in the city of Aghdam, Azernews reports.

The vehicle was officially handed over during a visit to Aghdam by Prime Minister of Belarus Aleksandr Turchin, who was accompanied by Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

During their tour of the Aghdam Industrial Park, Prime Minister Turchin presented the vehicle to the Restoration, Construction, and Management Service operating in the liberated districts of Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend.

This visit forms part of the broader official trip by the Belarusian Prime Minister to Azerbaijan’s territories that were recently liberated from occupation.