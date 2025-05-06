Baku holds concert to mark 80th anniversary of Victory in Great Patriotic War [PHOTOS]

6 May 2025 17:31 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan State Museum of Musical Culture has hosted a concert in honor of the 80th anniversary of the Victory over fascism, Azernews reports.

The event was jointly organized by the Baku Music Academy (BMA) and the Azerbaijan State Museum of Musical Culture.

A minute of silence was observed at the opening in memory of the heroes.

The director of the museum, Honored Cultural Figure of Azerbaijan, Doctor of Art Criticism Alla Bayramova, the host and curator of the event, Doctor of Philosophy in Art Criticism, senior lecturer of the Baku Music Academy Alena Inyakina spoke about the contribution of outstanding Azerbaijani musicians, composers, performers and teachers to the victory in the Great Patriotic War.

Baku Music Academy's students Nazrin Mammadova and Amina Mammadova made a report on the role of Azerbaijan in the victory in the 1941-1945 war.

The concert program included classical works and songs of the war years dedicated to the heroic events of that time, performed by People's Artist, BMA professor Ulviya Hajibayova, soloist of the Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theater Yulia Heydarova, BMA accompanist Dilara Krimova, artists of the State Choir Chapel Kamilla Imanova, Elyar Aliyev, Tofig Zeynalov, Farhad Alakbarov, artist of the Academic Opera and Ballet Theater Ruslan Persan, BMA graduate Nargiz Mammadova, musician Javid Babayev, as well as BMA students Aysha Mammadova, Nigar Novruzova and Narmin Huneshova.

The audience was presented with poems read by the Ambassador of Peace, Director of the Department of Humanitarian and Commercial Projects of the Moscow State University "Europe-Asia", the Institute of Peace Culture (UNESCO), member of the Association of Culture of Azerbaijan Renat Ilyazov and a dance performed by soloists of the Tatar Youth Center "Yashlek" Amina Ahmadzhanova and Raul Karimov.

