Tuesday May 6 2025

Azerbaijan increases pharmaceutical production

6 May 2025 13:03 (UTC+04:00)
Nazrin Abdul
In January–March 2025, Azerbaijan produced pharmaceuticals worth 3.396 million manats, Azernews reports, citinbg the State Statistical Committee.

