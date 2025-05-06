Sports festival dedicated to National Leader held in Baku [PHOTOS]

6 May 2025 15:49 (UTC+04:00)

A sports festival dedicated to the 102nd anniversary of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev has been held as part of the Olympic Culture and Education Programme (OCEP), Azernews reports. The event took was organized by the secondary school No. 7 named after Mammad Rahim in Sabail district.

The festival began with an inspection of the stands prepared by the school. After the performance of the national anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the official guests watched the program of the event.

Representative of the Baku City Education Department Narmina Huseynova spoke about the care of the great leader Heydar Aliyev for sports.

She noted that during the leadership of the national leader, important steps were taken to develop sports in Azerbaijan, and the healthy development of youth has always been in the spotlight.

The policy of the Azerbaijani state in the field of sports continues successfully today thanks to the attention and care of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

After the performance of Azerbaijani national dances and various compositions to the sounds of music, the Olympic torch was brought onto the site.

The event was made more colorful by school competitions and demonstration performances by gymnasts.

The musical performance by school student Musa Murad also attracted the interest of the event participants.