Second victim testifies in Ruben Vardanyan’s war crimes trial

6 May 2025 17:05 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

On May 6, during the ongoing trial of Armenian national Ruben Vardanyan—who is accused of crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, terrorism, and a range of other serious offenses under the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan—additional victim testimony was heard.

According to Azernews, Mehman Hasanov, recognized as a victim in the case, gave a statement in court. He explained that he had been dispatched as an excavator operator to the Mollalar village area of Aghdam District to assist in construction and excavation work related to road building.

Hasanov testified that while on the job—standing near his excavator and discussing work plans—he heard the sounds of shell explosions. Seeking cover, he moved toward a nearby wooded area.

Approximately 80 meters away, a shell exploded, and he sustained injuries to his right knee. He was subsequently transported to the Aghdam District Central Hospital with the assistance of people at the scene.

The court also announced the findings of a forensic medical examination conducted regarding the injuries he sustained.

As a reminder, Ruben Vardanyan faces numerous charges under Azerbaijan’s Criminal Code, including Articles 100.1 and 100.2 (planning, preparing, initiating, and waging an aggressive war); 107 (deportation and forced displacement of civilians); 109 (persecution); 110 (enforced disappearance); 112 (unlawful imprisonment contrary to international law); 113 (torture); 114.1 (mercenarism); 115.2 (violations of the laws and customs of war); and various clauses of Article 116 concerning violations of international humanitarian law during armed conflict.

He is also charged under Articles 120.2.x and 29,120.2.x (aggravated premeditated murder and attempted murder); 192.3.1 (illegal entrepreneurship); 214.2.x and 214-1 (terrorism and terrorist financing); 218.1 and 218.2 (creating a criminal organization); 228.3 (illegal handling of firearms, ammunition, and explosives); 270-1.x (acts endangering aviation safety); 278.1 (seizing power by force or forcibly altering the constitutional order); 279.1–279.3 (creation of illegal armed groups); and 318.2 (illegal border crossing).