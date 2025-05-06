Victims testify in trial of Ruben Vardanyan on charges of war crimes and terrorism

6 May 2025 15:10 (UTC+04:00)

The criminal trial of Armenian national Ruben Vardanyan, accused under multiple articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan for crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, terrorism, and other serious offenses, continued on May 6.

According to Azernews, during the court session, victim testimonies were heard. Sadiq Bakhshiyev, recognized as a victim in the case, gave his testimony, stating that he sustained serious injuries from a sniper bullet fired by remnants of the Armenian Armed Forces in the Aghdara district. Medical forensic examination confirmed that the injuries inflicted caused significant harm to his health.

The court also reviewed and announced the findings of the medical examination related to the victim's injuries.

Ruben Vardanyan faces an extensive list of charges under Azerbaijan's Criminal Code, including:

Articles 100.1, 100.2 – Planning and conducting aggressive war;

Article 107 – Deportation and forced displacement of civilians;

Article 109–110 – Persecution and enforced disappearances;

Articles 112–114.1 – Unlawful imprisonment, torture, and mercenarism;

Article 115.2 – Violating the laws and customs of war;

Articles 116.0.1–116.0.18 – Violations of international humanitarian law during armed conflict;

Articles 120.2.1–120.2.12 and 29,120 – Premeditated murder and attempted murder;

Article 192.3.1 – Illegal entrepreneurship;

Articles 214.2.1, 214.2.3, 214.2.4 and 214-1 – Acts of terrorism and financing terrorism;

Articles 218.1, 218.2 – Creating a criminal organization;

Article 228.3 – Illegal possession and trafficking of firearms and explosives;

Articles 270-1.2, 270-1.4 – Acts threatening aviation security;

Article 278.1 – Seizing power by force and attempting to change the constitutional order by violence;

Articles 279.1–279.3 – Forming and participating in unauthorized armed groups;

Article 318.2 – Illegal crossing of Azerbaijan's state border.

The trial is part of Azerbaijan’s broader efforts to bring individuals to justice for crimes committed during and after the conflict over its formerly occupied territories.