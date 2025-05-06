President Ilham Aliyev approves Memorandum of Understanding on customs inked with Pakistan

6 May 2025 16:19 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree approving the “Memorandum of Understanding between the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan and the Customs Service (Federal Board of Revenue) of Pakistan on the Establishment of Preliminary Electronic Data Exchange,” Azernews reports.

According to the decree, the memorandum—signed on February 24, 2025, in Baku—has been officially approved.

Upon the activation of the Memorandum of Understanding, it is imperative that the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan facilitate the operationalization of its stipulations.

The Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan is tasked with notifying the Government of Pakistan that all requisite internal protocols for the activation of the memorandum have been finalized.