Leaders of Azerbaijan and Vietnam view exhibition of Vietnamese paintings

7 May 2025 21:49 (UTC+04:00)

On May 7, President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva, together with To Lam, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, and his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly, visited an exhibition of Vietnamese paintings at the Gulustan Palace in Baku.

