Gen Sec of Vietnam's Central Committee of Communist Party arrives in Azerbaijan for state visit
On May 7, To Lam, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan for a state visit.
A guard of honor was lined up in honor of the General Secretary at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, which was decorated with the national flags of both countries.
General Secretary To Lam and his wife, Ngo Phuong Ly, were welcomed by Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov, and other officials.
