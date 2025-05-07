National judo team reaches fifth in World Judo Tour rankings

7 May 2025 15:19 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's national judo team has ascended to fifth place in the global rankings of the World Judo Tour, a series featuring prominent competitions like the Grand Slam and Grand Prix events, Azernews reports.

This advancement follows a strong performance at the Dushanbe Grand Slam, where Azerbaijani judokas claimed two gold and two silver medals. So far this year, the team has earned a total of four gold, four silver, and five bronze medals.

Their current standing is just behind fourth-placed Georgia, with the difference being a lower number of bronze medals. Japan currently holds the top position in the overall rankings, followed by France in second place and athletes competing under the IJF flag in third.

Founded in 1972, the Azerbaijan Judo Federation actively promotes this martial art across the country. Since 2015, the Federation has been led by Rovnag Abdullayev.

The country's modern judo history was laid by Mehman Azizov, who won a silver medal at the Old World Championship in 1998.

A year later, the winner of the World Youth Games in Moscow, Rasul Salimov, grabbed the bronze medal at the European Championship in Slovakia. Another national judoka, Elchin Ismayilov, became the European champion in 2000 in Wroclaw.

However, the achievements of Azerbaijani judo fighters did not stop there. Elnur Mammadli was named the best at the 2008 Beijing Olympics in the 73 kg division.

The list of the country's top judo fighters includes Rustam Orujov, İrina Kindzerskaya, Mammadali Mehdiyev, Elmar Gasimov, Hidayat Heydarov, Zelim Kotsoev, Ushangi Kokauri, and Nijat Shikhalizada.

At the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games, judokas Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) and Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg) earned gold medals for Azerbaijan.