Azerbaijan, Iraq discuss expanding diplomatic and educational cooperation

7 May 2025 16:38 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Azerbaijan has announced the provision of scholarships and grants for Iraqi students, as well as representatives from other member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister, Ceyhun Bayramov, as he said during a press conference in Baghdad on May 7, held alongside his Iraqi counterpart, Fuad Hussein.

According to Bayramov, the two countries are aiming to expand their cooperation in several key areas, with education being one of the primary focuses.

"Additionally, during our discussions today, we highlighted the importance of expanding ties between our citizens," Bayramov stated.

He emphasized the significant role that student exchange programs and educational missions play in deepening bilateral relations between the two nations. Bayramov also underscored initiatives aimed at promoting mutual visits and enhancing trade relations between Azerbaijan and Iraq.