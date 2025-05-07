Pakistani government may hike agri input taxes

7 May 2025 21:55 (UTC+04:00)

The government may double the excise duty rate on fertiliser to 10% and introduce at least 5% new tax on pesticides in the budget, the two critical inputs for the crops that may get expensive amid heightening challenges for the agriculture sector, Azernews reports, citing Tribune.

