AZAL postpones Baku–Mumbai flight due to Pakistan Airspace Closure

7 May 2025 11:51 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) has announced the postponement of its scheduled flight from Baku to Mumbai (Flight 2-059) due to the closure of Pakistani airspace, Azernews reports.

The national carrier stated that the decision was made with passenger safety as the top priority. The situation is being closely monitored, and passengers will be kept informed of any developments.

In addition to the disruption on the South Asian route, AZAL also reported delays to two flights bound for Moscow. Flights J2-181 to Domodedovo Airport and J2-807 to Vnukovo Airport have been affected by temporary airspace closures over their respective destination areas in Russia.

The airline assured that all affected passengers are being assisted in line with company policies, including the provision of necessary accommodations and services during the delays.

AZAL has not specified when the suspended or delayed flights will resume but emphasized that it is following all international aviation safety protocols and is maintaining constant coordination with air traffic authorities.

These disruptions come amid heightened regional tensions that have impacted commercial air corridors, particularly over South and Central Asia. Airlines globally are adjusting flight paths and schedules as a precaution, reflecting the interconnected nature of international aviation and the ripple effects of geopolitical uncertainties.