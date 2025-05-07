Azerbaijan expresses concern over escalating tensions between India and Pakistan
The Republic of Azerbaijan has expressed its concern over the increasing tensions between the Republic of India and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
Azernews reports, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement addressing the rising tensions between the two countries.
"We condemn the military attacks on the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, which have resulted in the deaths and injuries of several civilians. In solidarity with the people of Pakistan, we extend our condolences to the families of the innocent victims and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," the statement reads.
"We call on all parties to exercise restraint and resolve the conflict through diplomatic means," the statement concludes.
