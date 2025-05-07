There is strong potential for cooperation between Azerbaijan, Vietnam in various fields - President Ilham Aliyev
As a result of our joint efforts, there is strong potential for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Vietnam in areas such as trade, economy, culture, education, energy, transport, and others. Today, these and other matters were discussed in detail, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev at a joint press conference with General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam To Lam has kicked off, Azernews reports.
"The documents signed in the energy sector and the exchanges we have had give us reason to believe that in the near future, we will further expand our cooperation in this field," the head of state emphasized.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!