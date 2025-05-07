Scandens as turning point in development of Azerbaijan's Pharmaceutical Industry

7 May 2025 13:20 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

On May 5, 2025, the event titled “Pharmaceutical Industry of Azerbaijan: Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow” was held at the Heydar Aliyev Center with the participation of approximately 400 local and international guests. The event was jointly organized and supported by the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Embassy of Hungary in Azerbaijan, and Scandens Pharmaceutical Industries LTD — the country’s first high-tech pharmaceutical plant to carry out a full cycle of solid dosage form production, as well as engage in research and development (R&D).

The primary objective of the event was to promote the development of local pharmaceutical production in Azerbaijan, reduce dependence on medicine imports, attract investments into the pharmaceutical sector, and ensure sustainable growth through the adoption of new technologies, innovation, and research activities. Furthermore, the event aimed to discuss practical solutions for the training of specialized professionals in this field.

The pharmaceutical industry is among the most promising and rapidly growing sectors of Azerbaijan’s non-oil economy. The event brought together representatives from government institutions, academic and research organizations, and the private sector to explore joint initiatives and discuss collaborative efforts to advance the industry.

Minister of Health Mr. Teymur Musayev opened the event by highlighting the history of Azerbaijan’s healthcare system and the significant contributions of National Leader Heydar Aliyev to the establishment of an independent pharmaceutical sector in the country. He also emphasized the recent transformations in the pharmaceutical industry and the critical steps that must be taken today to shape its future.

Representatives of the participating organizations expressed their views on the future role of the pharmaceutical industry and underscored the importance of supporting local production and implementing necessary measures to ensure sectoral development.

During his speech, Chairman of the Board of the State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance Mr. Zaur Aliyev announced that starting this year, the full cost of outpatient medicines in Azerbaijan will be reimbursed by government. He stated that this initiative will enhance citizens’ access to medications and holds strategic importance for the sustainable development of the pharmaceutical industry.

Hungary’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan, H.E. Mr. Tamás József Torma, spoke about the growing cooperation between Azerbaijan and Hungary in the pharmaceutical sector. Other notable speakers included Mr. Ákos Karsay from the Hungarian National Health Insurance Fund, Dean of the Faculty of Pharmacy at the University of Pécs Dr. András Fittler, and Head of leading pharmaceutical companies such as Gedeon Richter, Egis, and Pannon Pharma. These stakeholders shared their perspectives on potential cooperation with Azerbaijan and discussed opportunities in pharmaceutical education and industry.

Scandens Pharmaceutical Industries LTD aims not only to manufacture medicines but also to establish a model driven by innovative research and development. The company has commenced medicine production this year and plans to deliver a wide range of pharmaceutical products to consumers in the coming years.

The event concluded with the presentation of the certificate of the Azerbaijan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association Public Union. This certificate aims to promote the consolidation of high-tech pharmaceutical plants in line with international standards under the framework of the association, thereby fostering the development of the pharmaceutical industry in Azerbaijan.

This conference is considered a significant step toward strengthening inter-institutional cooperation in the fields of healthcare and pharmaceuticals, promoting innovative approaches, and ensuring the sustainable growth of Azerbaijan’s pharmaceutical industry.