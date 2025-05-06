Azernews.Az

Tuesday May 6 2025

Kazakhstan's trade priority in 2025 remains partnership with China, Russia and EU

6 May 2025 20:40 (UTC+04:00)
Kazakhstan's trade priority in 2025 remains partnership with China, Russia and EU

By the end of 2024, China, Russia, and Italy became Kazakhstan’s largest trading partners, collectively accounting for the bulk of both exports and imports, Azernews reports.

