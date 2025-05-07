Azerbaijan and AIIB discuss key areas of cooperation
Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, announced discussions on the main areas of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), Azernews reports.
The talks took place during a videoconference with AIIB presidential candidate Zou Jiayi, as shared by Minister Jabbarov on his official X account.
Minister Jabbarov highlighted that the meeting focused on potential collaboration between the bank and Azerbaijan, particularly projects aimed at supporting economic growth and enhancing infrastructure development across the Asian region.
Asiya İnfrastruktur İnvestisiya Bankının (AİİB) (@AIIB_Official) prezidentliyə namizədi xanım Zou Jiayi ilə videokonfrans formatında görüşümüzdə AİİB-nin ölkəmizlə əməkdaşlığının əsas istiqamətləri, Asiya regionunda #iqtisadi artımın dəstəklənməsi və infrastrukturun… pic.twitter.com/IJ7FIiCHER— Mikayil Jabbarov (@MikayilJabbarov) May 7, 2025
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!