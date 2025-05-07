Azerbaijan and AIIB discuss key areas of cooperation

7 May 2025 15:42 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, announced discussions on the main areas of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), Azernews reports.

The talks took place during a videoconference with AIIB presidential candidate Zou Jiayi, as shared by Minister Jabbarov on his official X account.

Minister Jabbarov highlighted that the meeting focused on potential collaboration between the bank and Azerbaijan, particularly projects aimed at supporting economic growth and enhancing infrastructure development across the Asian region.