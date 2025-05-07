Azernews.Az

Azerbaijan's honey imports from Turkiye drop sharply early this year

7 May 2025 14:55 (UTC+04:00)
In the first two months of this year, Azerbaijan imported 7.55 tons of natural honey from Turkiye, worth 20,900 USD, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistical Committee.

