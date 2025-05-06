President: Azerbaijan and Vietnam have every opportunity to further develop cooperation potential

6 May 2025 21:54 (UTC+04:00)

Highlighting trade and economic relations, the head of state noted: “There are ample opportunities for cooperation, which will not only stimulate economic growth but also create a sustainable basis for mutually beneficial partnerships, which, in turn, will contribute to the further diversification of our economies.”

“Our countries have every opportunity to further develop the potential for cooperation in a variety of areas,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in an interview with the Vietnam News Agency.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!