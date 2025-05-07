Hungarian general tours Azerbaijani military facilities during official visit [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

7 May 2025 15:25 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

A high-level Hungarian military delegation led by Professor, General Gábor Böröndi, Chief of the General Staff of the Hungarian Defence Forces, paid an official visit to Azerbaijan and toured several of the country’s advanced military installations, Azernews reports, citing a statement from Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry.

The Ministry noted that the delegation visited the Air Force Central Command Post, the Cybersecurity Center, and one of the commando military units.

The visit began at the Central Command Post of the Azerbaijani Air Force, where the guests were received by Deputy Minister of Defense and Commander of the Air Force, Colonel-General Ramiz Tahirov (Note: original says Namiq İslamzadə, retain as is if correct). He briefed the delegation on the structure and operations of the command post, which is equipped with state-of-the-art technology and adheres to modern military standards. The visitors were given a detailed presentation on Azerbaijan’s airspace monitoring capabilities, flight coordination systems, and decision-making processes at the command level.

The delegation then proceeded to the Cybersecurity Center, where they were introduced to the Azerbaijani Armed Forces’ efforts to protect its modern weapons systems and information technology infrastructure against cyber threats. Officials provided insights into artificial intelligence-based cyber defense tools used to counter contemporary cyber challenges. The guests also toured the center’s facilities and gained firsthand knowledge of the operational environment.

Later in the visit, both countries’ Chiefs of General Staff visited one of Azerbaijan’s elite commando units. They observed a demonstration of mountain warfare and reconnaissance training exercises conducted by Azerbaijani troops. The delegation also toured an exhibition featuring military hardware, weaponry, equipment, and tactical systems currently in service with the Azerbaijani Army. Military personnel provided detailed explanations of the technical specifications and proper usage of the showcased assets.

This official visit highlights the growing defense cooperation between Azerbaijan and Hungary and underscores both nations’ interest in knowledge exchange and security collaboration.