Azerbaijan discloses volume of butter imports from Russia

7 May 2025 13:00 (UTC+04:00)
Nazrin Abdul
Compared to the same period last year, the import of butter from Russia has decreased significantly. The quantity dropped by 19.65 tons (57.1 times), and the value decreased by 75,500 USD (19.4 times).

