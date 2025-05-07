Azerbaijani and Iraqi Foreign Ministers hold tête-à-tête meeting in Baghdad
A one-on-one meeting is currently underway between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, and the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Iraq, Fuad Hussein, Azernews reports.
The meeting, taking place during Minister Bayramov’s official visit to Iraq, underscores the commitment of both countries to strengthening diplomatic ties and deepening bilateral cooperation.
Further details on the agenda and outcomes of the discussions are expected to follow.
Happening now: Tête-à-tête meeting has started between Minister of Foreign Affairs @Bayramov_Jeyhun of the Republic of #Azerbaijan and Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs @Fuad_Hussein1 of the Republic of #Iraq @Iraqimofa. pic.twitter.com/aZHQExb0ro— MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) May 7, 2025
