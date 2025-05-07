Azerbaijan’s top diplomat begins official visit to Iraq

7 May 2025 09:30 (UTC+04:00)

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the visit will include a meeting between Minister Bayramov and Iraq’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fuad Hussein. Several other high-level bilateral meetings are also scheduled to take place during the visit.

On May 7, 2025, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, embarked on an official visit to the Republic of Iraq.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!