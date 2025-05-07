Tadawul’s market cap up 463% since 2014: S&P Global

7 May 2025 23:00 (UTC+04:00)

The market capitalization of Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index reached $2.7 trillion at the end of 2024, representing a 10-year rise of 463 percent, according to an analysis, Azernews ​reports.

