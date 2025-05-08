S&P highlights Azerbaijan’s regulatory progress as model for emerging markets

8 May 2025 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

Standard & Poor's (S&P), the international credit rating agency, has underscored the growing maturity of banking regulations across emerging markets in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region, with Azerbaijan standing out as a model of proactive reform and institutional advancement. In its recent report, S&P noted that while many EMEA economies remain cautious in implementing comprehensive banking regulatory regimes - often relying on temporary measures during financial stress - Azerbaijan is among a select group of countries making substantive strides in creating a resilient and transparent financial system. S&P highlighted that Azerbaijan...

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!