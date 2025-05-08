Azernews.Az

S&P highlights Azerbaijan’s regulatory progress as model for emerging markets

8 May 2025 08:30 (UTC+04:00)
Nazrin Abdul
Standard & Poor's (S&P), the international credit rating agency, has underscored the growing maturity of banking regulations across emerging markets in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region, with Azerbaijan standing out as a model of proactive reform and institutional advancement. In its recent report, S&P noted that while many EMEA economies remain cautious in implementing comprehensive banking regulatory regimes - often relying on temporary measures during financial stress - Azerbaijan is among a select group of countries making substantive strides in creating a resilient and transparent financial system. S&P highlighted that Azerbaijan...

