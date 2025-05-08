National Art Museum opens exhibition of prominent sculptor [PHOTOS]

8 May 2025 16:35 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan National Art Museum has presented an exhibition under the poetic name "Sound of the Soul" dedicated to the 85th anniversary of People's Artist, sculptor Akif Asgarov (1940-2023), Azernews reports.

The event brought together cultural figures, colleagues, students of the master as well as art enthusiasts.

The museum director, Doctor of Philosophy in Art Studies Shirin Malikova, the President of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, Academician Isa Habibbayli, the rector of the Azerbaijan Academy of Arts, People's Artist Natig Aliyev, People's Artists Omar Eldarov, Salhab Mammadov, Honored Artist Chingiz Farzaliyev, and the representative of the sculptor's family Rovshan Huseynov spoke with sincere words and memories.

A total of 60 art pieces were on display as part of the exhibition. Easel sculpture and graphics, brought from museum and family collections, cover decades of the master's work.

Small forms of plastic art come to life in the images of women, ballerinas, old people. And the subtle, philosophical reliefs based on the "Khamsa" of the great Nizami seem to invite you into the world of poetry, carved from stone and bronze.

A special corner is dedicated to the artist's studio: his work table, tools, awards and diplomas - a silent but piercing reminder of the path traveled with love and dedication.

The exhibition "Sound of the Soul" is open until September 3.

Founded in 1937, Azerbaijan National Art Museum offers art connoisseurs some of the best examples of decorative-applied arts of Western Europe.

Over 3,000 items in 60 rooms are on permanent display at the museum, and around 12,000 items are kept in storage. Here, you can see masterpieces of the Italian, French, German, and Polish masters of brush.

The museum has successfully organized and hosted numerous high-level international exhibitions, showcasing the works of renowned artists.

These exhibitions have not only attracted art enthusiasts but have also contributed to the cultural exchange between Azerbaijan and other countries.