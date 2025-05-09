Azerbaijan's special-purpose vehicle imports fall 17% in value

9 May 2025 13:19 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

In January–March of this year, Azerbaijan imported 98 special-purpose motor vehicles, Azernews reports, citing the State Customs Committee. The total value of these imports was 8.8 million US dollars. Compared to the same period last year, the number of imported vehicles decreased by...

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!