ANAMA Chairman inspects mine clearance operations in Gazakh and Aghdara [PHOTOS]

8 May 2025 10:19 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Republic Mine Action Agency (ANAMA), Vugar Suleymanov, has paid a visit to Gazakh along with members of the agency’s Public Council.

As reported by ANAMA to the local media, the purpose of the visit was to observe the progress of humanitarian mine clearance operations carried out by the Agency in the territories liberated from occupation, as well as to review ongoing awareness-raising activities.

During the two-day visit, the delegation inspected mine clearance operations in the Gazakh district and participated in the installation of warning and educational signs about the dangers of explosive devices in the area.

The delegation also visited ANAMA’s Goygol Regional Training Center, where they were briefed on the facilities and observed training sessions conducted by the Agency for personnel from the Ministry of Emergency Situations and the Internal Troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan on “Humanitarian Mine Action” and “Battlefield Clearance.”

As part of their visit to the liberated territories, the delegation led by the Chairman of ANAMA also reviewed humanitarian mine clearance operations being carried out in the Aghdara district by the International Eurasia Press Fund.

Additionally, the delegation visited ANAMA’s mobile base in the Lachin district, where they inspected the facilities and met with field personnel.