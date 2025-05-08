United States review chip export standards

8 May 2025 20:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The administration of US President Donald Trump is preparing to roll back the export rules on artificial intelligence (AI) chips that were introduced under President Joe Biden. The move comes as the Trump administration aims to adjust export controls related to chips manufactured in the United States, a key component for AI technologies, Azernews reports.

The revision of export control standards is reportedly timed to coincide with preparations for Trump’s upcoming visit to the Middle East. Several countries in the region, including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, have previously expressed dissatisfaction with the restrictions placed on their ability to purchase AI chips from American companies. With the expected changes, these nations will have the opportunity to negotiate new, more favorable terms of supply with Washington, according to reports.

Under Biden, the decision was made to categorize countries into three groups based on the level of restrictions for importing American-made chips. This system, however, is now likely to be scrapped, and the new approach might not take effect on May 15 as initially expected. Countries like Russia, Iran, China, and others were placed in the most restrictive category under Biden’s framework, with maximum bans on AI chip exports.

According to Bloomberg, the Trump administration is working on a new policy that would eliminate the categorization system altogether. Instead, the new rule would impose export restrictions on countries that send American chips to China, including Malaysia and Thailand, which have become key intermediaries in the global tech supply chain.

A spokesman from the Bureau of Industry and Security at the US Department of Commerce explained the change, stating, “Biden's AI chip supply rule is too complicated, too bureaucratic, and will hinder the development of American innovation. We will replace it with a much simpler rule that will ensure that the United States remains superior in the field of AI.”

This shift in policy reflects growing concerns about the geopolitical implications of AI and semiconductor technology. As the global competition for AI dominance intensifies, the US is reevaluating how best to balance national security interests with fostering innovation. The Middle East’s growing interest in AI could also signal a shift in tech dynamics, with countries in the region potentially becoming key players in the global AI race if they gain greater access to cutting-edge technologies.