UK unveils “toughest ever” sanctions on 100 Russian oil tankers

9 May 2025 13:00 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

The UK government has announced what it calls the “toughest ever” sanctions package targeting Russian oil tankers, with 100 vessels set to be added to the blacklist linked to Russia’s shadow fleet, Azernews reports, citing local media reports.

Since the beginning of 2024, these tankers have transported over $24 billion worth of cargo, and some have reportedly damaged critical undersea cable infrastructure.

The UK Cabinet Office emphasized that the country’s underwater infrastructure is essential not only for telecommunications but also for the delivery of vital energy resources such as electricity, oil, and gas.

The new sanctions are expected to be formally announced today by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer during the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) summit in Oslo.