White smoke rises over Vatican: new Pope elected

8 May 2025 20:15 (UTC+04:00)

The College of Cardinals gathered at the Vatican in Rome to elect a new pope who will lead the Catholic Church's 1.4 million members. Their decision was announced on Thursday with the appearance of white smoke rising from the chimney above the Sistine Chapel, a traditional signal marking the election of a new pontiff, Azernews reports.

The identity of the new pope will soon be revealed from a balcony overlooking St. Peter's Square. Crowds are eagerly awaiting this moment, a symbolic occasion for both the faithful and the global Catholic community. The conclave, which began on Wednesday, was composed of 133 cardinal electors, each tasked with selecting a new spiritual leader for the Church.

This pivotal moment in Vatican history marks the beginning of a new chapter for the Church, as the faithful look to the pope for guidance in a rapidly changing world. The selection of a new leader holds profound significance, not only for Catholics but for the broader global community. The eyes of the world are now focused on the Vatican as they await the announcement of the new papacy.