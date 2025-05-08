Chinese company Baidu intends to translate animal sounds into human language

8 May 2025 22:27 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Chinese technology giant Baidu is delving into the ambitious task of translating the "language" of animals into human language using artificial intelligence. Baidu, which owns China's largest search engine, has filed a patent with the National Intellectual Property Office of China for a system designed to convert animal vocalizations into human language, Azernews reports.

For years, scientists have attempted to decipher animal communication, and this Baidu patent marks the latest effort to apply AI to this complex problem, according to a report from Reuters.

The proposed system will collect a variety of data from animals, including vocal sounds, behavioral patterns, and physiological signals. This data will be preprocessed and combined before being analyzed by AI algorithms aimed at identifying the animal's emotional state. The emotional states will then be mapped to corresponding semantic meanings and translated into a human-understandable form.

Baidu’s system aims to enhance "emotional communication and mutual understanding" between animals and humans, potentially improving interspecies communication by making it more accurate and effective. According to the patent documents, the technology could help bridge the gap in understanding not just pets but also wild animals, offering a new dimension to human-animal interaction.

In addition to its potential applications in animal communication, the system could have broader uses in the fields of behavioral science and veterinary medicine, where understanding the emotional state of animals is crucial for their well-being and treatment.

Baidu’s AI Investment: Baidu was among the first major Chinese tech companies to heavily invest in artificial intelligence following the debut of ChatGPT in 2022. The company’s commitment to AI is further evidenced by its recent developments in autonomous driving, smart assistants, and other AI-driven products.

If successful, this technology could even open doors for translating the behavior of different species, like dogs, cats, or even more complex creatures such as dolphins and elephants, potentially leading to a future where interspecies communication is not just possible but common.