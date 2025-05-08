Azerbaijani, Turkmen FMs discuss bilateral co-op and regional issues

8 May 2025 15:33 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

On May 8, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a telephone conversation with Turkmenistan's Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Rashid Meredov.

Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's Press Service, the ministers discussed current issues aimed at strengthening cooperation between the two countries. They expressed confidence that the historically friendly and fraternal relations between the Azerbaijani and Turkmen peoples would continue to develop on the basis of strategic partnership.

The importance of political dialogue between heads of state, mutual visits, and consultations between the foreign ministries in fostering bilateral relations was emphasized.

They also discussed regional security, cooperation within international organizations, and matters concerning the Caspian Sea. The ministers exchanged views on various bilateral and multilateral issues of mutual interest.