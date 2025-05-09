Azeri Light Oil surges amid global price gains
The price of Azerbaijani "Azeri Light" oil on a CIF basis at the Italian port of Augusta rose by $1.33 (2.1%) compared to the previous rate, reaching $64.58 per barrel, Azernews reports, citing the oil market.
On an FOB basis at the Turkish port of Ceyhan, the price of "Azeri Light" increased by $1.37 (2.22%) to $63.07 per barrel.
Meanwhile, the price of URALS crude oil rose by $1.34 (2.76%) to $49.81 per barrel, while "Dated Brent" oil from the North Sea increased by $1.23 (2.01%) to $62.32 per barrel.
The official exchange rate as of May 8 is 1.7 AZN per USD.
For reference, the average oil price projected in Azerbaijan’s 2025 state budget is $70 per barrel.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!