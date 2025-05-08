Renowned mugham singer leaves audience in awe [PHOTOS]

8 May 2025 17:16 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The International Mugham Center once again became the heart of Azerbaijani musical heritage as it hosted a captivating evening from the acclaimed educational series Lectures on Mugham (Muğam mühazirələri), Azernews reports.

Dedicated to the exploration of the mugham Zabul Segah, the concert unfolded as part of the Azerbaijani Mugham project, under the artistic direction of khanende, teacher, and Honored Art Worker Agil Malikov.

Presented as a literary and artistic concert, the event blended scholarly insight with emotive performance. Agil Malikov led profound discussions on the stylistic features of Zabul Segah, delving into its structural nuances, the interpretation of classical ghazals, and the role of traditional elements such as rengs and tesnifs within the mugham.

A highlight of the evening was a speech exploring the intricate artistic and emotional connections between mugham and ghazal. Malikov offered a rich analysis of the poetic and figurative layers of the ghazals, highlighting their impact on mugham’s lyrical and musical expressiveness.

The atmosphere grew even more vibrant as the master himself joined in live performances alongside celebrated khanende artists, earning enthusiastic applause from the audience.

Soloists from the Mugham Center of Music (MCM), including Nisbat Sedrayeva and Gunay Imamverdiyeva, along with renowned khanende Elbrus Niftaliev and Vugar Abilov, brought the soulful spirit of mugham to life. Their expressive renditions revealed the genre’s intricate beauty and emotional depth in a truly immersive experience.

The evening was further enriched by an instrumental ensemble composed of MCM soloists, led by acclaimed tar player Kamal Nuriyev, whose direction added finesse and cohesion to the musical performances.

This unforgettable event not only showcased the mastery of mugham’s leading voices but also deepened public appreciation for one of Azerbaijan’s most cherished musical traditions.