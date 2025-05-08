China's Baidu patents AI system to translate animal emotions into human language

8 May 2025 15:55 (UTC+04:00)

Have you ever wanted to know what your cat is really saying? A Chinese tech firm is exploring whether artificial intelligence can help decode feline vocalisations and translate them into human speech.

Baidu, the company behind China’s largest search engine, has filed a patent with the China National Intellectual Property Administration for a system designed to interpret animal sounds, according to a recently published patent document.

Efforts to decipher animal communication are not new, but Baidu's proposal is the latest to use AI in the pursuit. The patent outlines a system that would gather data such as animal sounds, behaviours, and physical signals, then preprocess and combine this information for AI analysis aimed at identifying the animal's emotional state.

These emotional cues would be matched with semantic meanings and translated into human language.

Baidu claims the system could enhance emotional bonding and understanding between humans and animals, making cross-species communication more accurate and effective.