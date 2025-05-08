Azernews.Az

Shein and Temu already pay duties: their sales in United States are plummeting

Chinese e-commerce giants Shein and Temu are scaling back sales in the North American market as rising tariffs and new trade regulations disrupt their low-cost business models. At the same time, major U.S. retailers are bracing for potential price hikes across various product categories, Azernews reports.

