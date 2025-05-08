Footage from GenSec To Lam’s visit to Azerbaijan posted on President Ilham Aliyev’s social media [VIDEO]
Footage from the visit of General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, To Lam, to Azerbaijan has been posted on President Ilham Aliyev’s social media accounts.
According to Azernews, the post reads:
"President Ilham Aliyev met with To Lam, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, who is on a state visit to Azerbaijan. (07.05.2025)".
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!