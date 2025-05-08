Footage from GenSec To Lam’s visit to Azerbaijan posted on President Ilham Aliyev’s social media [VIDEO]

8 May 2025 09:10 (UTC+04:00)

Footage from the visit of General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, To Lam, to Azerbaijan has been posted on President Ilham Aliyev’s social media accounts.

According to Azernews, the post reads:

"President Ilham Aliyev met with To Lam, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, who is on a state visit to Azerbaijan. (07.05.2025)".