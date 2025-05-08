Lithuania assumes EUNIC presidency in Azerbaijan with Ukraine as main partner

8 May 2025 18:00 (UTC+04:00)

The Embassy of the Republic of Lithuania in the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Embassy of Ukraine in the Republic of Azerbaijan are pleased to announce the beginning of their joint partnership in the next EUNIC (European Union National Institutes for Culture) Cluster presidency in Azerbaijan. The Embassy of Lithuania will officially take over as the EUNIC president in Azerbaijan for 2025-2026, while the Ukrainian Center in Baku will be the main partner of the EUNIC Presidency in Azerbaijan for 2025-2026. EUNIC is a network of national cultural institutes of the European Union Member States that fosters intercultural dialogue, strengthens cultural ties, and promotes European values through joint projects and initiatives. During our presidency, we will work together to enhance the European culture and the cultural presence of the European Union in Azerbaijan, strive to implement innovative programs that reflect the cultural diversity of Europe, and expand opportunities for collaboration between European and Azerbaijani artists, institutions, and the broader public. We warmly invite partners to engage actively with EUNIC in Azerbaijan and look forward to joint projects that will contribute to the development of cultural dialogue between the European Union and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

