Türkiye enters new space era with domestic satellite Türksat 6A

8 May 2025 22:55 (UTC+04:00)

Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, Abdulkadir Uraloğlu, recently celebrated a significant milestone in Türkiye’s space endeavors, marking the commissioning of the country’s first domestically produced communication satellite, Türksat 6A. This achievement positions Türkiye among a select group of nations capable of developing their own communication satellites, a testament to the nation’s growing space capabilities.

In his statement, Uraloğlu emphasized the long-term impact of Türksat 6A, asserting that the satellite’s success would lay the foundation for future space projects. "We have entered a new era in space with Türksat 6A," Uraloğlu stated, adding that the focus is now on Türksat 7A. "Our first goal is for Türksat 7A to possess even more advanced capabilities than its predecessor. With our new projects, we are asserting our presence in space."

The minister revealed that Türksat AŞ has already initiated preparations for Türksat 7A’s production, with a clear aim to send another state-of-the-art communication satellite into orbit. Uraloğlu also highlighted that the tender process for the construction of Türksat 7A is already underway, with Turkish companies gearing up to compete with the world’s top satellite and space organizations.

Türksat 7A will not only have technical importance but also serve as a cornerstone in Türkiye’s national technology ecosystem. Uraloğlu expressed that the project would not only enhance the country’s satellite capabilities but also boost its technological infrastructure, creating new synergies and advanced engineering solutions. "The contribution of our domestic industry will be maximized in the Türksat 7A project," he said. "This is more than just a satellite project; it’s an opportunity to raise Türkiye’s technological capacity."

Looking ahead, Uraloğlu stressed the importance of a comprehensive vision for Türkiye’s space ambitions, noting the collaboration between the public and private sectors, as well as universities, in driving the country's progress. "Turkey is determined to go further in satellite and space technologies," he affirmed.

Additionally, Uraloğlu reminded that Türksat currently holds orbit rights at 31, 42, and 50 degrees east, and with the commissioning of Türksat 7A, Türkiye’s presence in these critical orbits will significantly expand. "With Türksat 7A in orbit, we will be able to offer direct communication access to a vast portion of the world’s population," he stated.

This achievement, according to Uraloğlu, represents more than just technical success—it is a strategic win for Türkiye, expanding the country's influence in communication, defense, economy, and diplomacy. "As the coverage area increases, Türkiye’s commercial satellite service potential will rise, making it a preferred digital infrastructure provider in a broader region," he added. "Türksat 7A will not just be a satellite—it will be Türkiye’s digital arm reaching across the globe."