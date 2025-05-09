Pakistan denies credit appeal post on X, says Ministry account was hacked

9 May 2025 10:37 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The Pakistani government has confirmed that the official X (formerly Twitter) account of its Ministry of Economic Affairs was hacked and dismissed as fake a post urging the international community to provide additional credit to Islamabad due to damages allegedly caused by India’s so-called "Sindoor" operation, Azernews reports, foreign media outlets.

The Ministry clarified that the post has no connection to the institution and was entirely fabricated.

“This post is not affiliated with the Ministry and is fake. None of the content currently posted on the X platform is linked to the Ministry,” a representative of the agency stated.

The spokesperson added that the account was compromised on the evening of May 8.

It is worth noting that access to X had been restricted in Pakistan since February 2024, with the platform only becoming accessible again on May 7. Prior to that, users could only access the platform through VPN services.