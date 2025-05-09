Disney to open first-ever Middle East theme park in Abu Dhabi

9 May 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Walt Disney is officially bringing its signature brand of enchantment to the Middle East. The entertainment giant has announced plans to open its first-ever theme park in the region, selecting Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE), as the location for its newest resort destination, Azernews reports.

The landmark project is a collaboration with Miral, the UAE-based leisure and entertainment developer known for transforming Yas Island into a world-class tourism and entertainment hub. Miral already manages major attractions such as SeaWorld Abu Dhabi and Warner Bros. World, and is currently developing a Harry Potter-themed park, underscoring the island’s growing status as a magnet for global franchises.

In a joint statement, Disney and Miral emphasized the strategic importance of the UAE, calling it a “significant gateway for tourism,” with one-third of the world’s population living within a four-hour flight. Over 120 million passengers pass through Abu Dhabi and Dubai’s airports each year, reinforcing the region’s role as a major international travel hub.

Disney CEO Robert Iger expressed his excitement about the expansion, describing the announcement as a “thrilling milestone” and noting that Disneyland Abu Dhabi will be “authentically Disney and distinctly Emirati.” This unique blend aims to celebrate Disney’s storytelling legacy while honoring the culture and heritage of the UAE.

The announcement was made in the presence of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, highlighting the project’s high-level support and national significance.

Yas Island, spanning over 10 square miles, is located just 20 minutes from downtown Abu Dhabi and 50 minutes from Dubai, making it easily accessible for both local and international visitors. It is already home to Ferrari World, Yas Waterworld, and the Yas Marina Circuit, which hosts the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Miral CEO Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi described the Disney partnership as a defining chapter for the region, saying, “Bringing a Disney theme park resort to Yas Island marks a major milestone in our journey to solidify the island as a global destination for world-class entertainment.” He added that the development would also contribute to “sustained economic growth in Abu Dhabi and beyond.”

The Abu Dhabi park will become Disney’s seventh global theme park destination. The company’s first, Disneyland, opened in Anaheim, California in 1955, followed by resorts in Orlando (1971), Tokyo (1983), Paris (1992), Hong Kong (2005), and Shanghai (2016).

This new park could be the first to feature climate-adaptive design tailored for the Gulf’s desert environment—potentially including shaded outdoor areas, immersive indoor rides, and energy-efficient cooling technologies, setting a precedent for future theme parks in hot climates.