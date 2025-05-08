London hosts cultural and spiritual calligraphy showcase

8 May 2025 18:35 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The cultural journey that the Albayrak Group has been continuing for 11 years has brought the most exquisite examples of calligraphy to England this time. The “Ruha Şifa Hüsn-ü Hat” exhibition, created together with the Kim Psychology and Mental Health Association, opened its doors to art lovers on the evening of May 6, hosted by the London Yunus Emre Institute. The exhibition, which opened with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the participation of Minister of Trade Ömer Bolat, will continue to host its visitors until May 20.

The exhibition presents the elegance of calligraphy not only as a visual feast but also as a process of inner healing. Each masterfully written work bears the mark of patience, spirituality, and contemplation. This special selection, which touches on mental health, invites viewers to seek both aesthetic depth and spiritual balance.

The opening ceremony, which took place on May 6, was attended by Trade Minister Ömer Bolat, Deputy Trade Minister Mustafa Tozcu, London Ambassador Osman Koray Ertaş, UK Member of Parliament Afsal Khan, Yunus Emre Institute London Coordinator Mehmet Karakuş, Albayrak Media General Manager Abdullah Hanönü, Albayrak Group Corporate Communications Coordinator Esad Sivri, Albayrak Media Sales and Marketing Deputy General Manager Ziya Kadam, Yeni Şafak Internet Publishing Director Ersin Çelik, Albayrak Media Sales and Marketing Deputy General Manager Burak Sezai Ilkı, Albayrak Advertising and Events Manager Fatih Emre Tuğrul, and Mental Health Association President Ömer Akgül. The speeches emphasized that calligraphy is not only a cultural but also a spiritual healing tool.

Minister of Trade Ömer Bolat, who attended the opening of the exhibition, said, “As part of our visit to London, we are opening the “Calligraphy Exhibition for the Healing of the Soul” hosted by the Albayrak Group at the Yunus Emre Institute Cultural Center. The exhibition, which brings together various examples of polite words from the verses of the Quran that are healing for the soul with calligraphy, also offers a different perspective on Islamic arts. I would like to thank the Albayrak Group for organizing this valuable exhibition and our Yunus Emre Institute for hosting it.”

London Ambassador Osman Koray Ertaş said, “We are very happy to introduce this form of calligraphy that has found great meaning to art lovers in London as a result of the great efforts of the Albayrak Group. We are proud to present the ancient values of our country and nation in every geography where our flag flies together with our Yunus Emre Institute.”

Albayrak Media General Manager Hanönü said the following: “As the Albayrak Group, we have met with over 3 million art lovers in the journey of calligraphy that we started 11 years ago. Our past civilizations have always held the art of calligraphy in high esteem and carried it to the top. As the Albayrak Group, we also hold the art of calligraphy in high esteem and leave works for our future. I would like to thank the President of the Yunus Emre Institute and his entire team for their unwavering support in realizing this exhibition. We would like to thank everyone who showed interest and support.”

Yunus Emre Institute London Coordinator Mehmet Karakuş said, “Today, as the London Yunus Emre Cultural Institute, we opened our doors to host the Soul Healing Calligraphy works. As the Yunus Emre Institute, we undertake the role of a cultural bridge between England and Turkey. We are very happy to contribute to this process with the Soul Healing Calligraphy exhibition. We would like to thank the Albayrak Media Group and other stakeholders.”

Continuing its mission to bring art together with social goodness, the Albayrak Group is not only leading the way in protecting cultural heritage with this exhibition but also in drawing attention to mental health. Believing in the transformative and restorative power of art, the institution offers an exemplary culture-social benefit union in this respect.

The host of the exhibition, the London Yunus Emre Institute, continues to play an important role in introducing Turkish culture and art to the world. In this sense, the “Soul Healing Calligraphy” exhibition opens a new window to those who seek both art and individual well-being.

The exhibition will be open to all visitors until May 20. This special selection, which carries the elegance of calligraphy to the depths of the soul, invites art lovers in London to an aesthetic and spiritual journey.

Those who are interested can visit the exhibition virtually via Hattapsikoloji.com.