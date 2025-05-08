Azerbaijani FM and Vietnam’s Deputy Prime Minister discuss strategic partnership

8 May 2025 11:42 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Vietnam's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Bui Thanh Son, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Affairs Ministry.

The Ministry noted that the meeting focused on the future development of strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Vietnam, as well as bilateral and multilateral cooperation. Discussions also covered regional and international security issues.

The importance of mutual visits and contacts between the two countries was emphasized, particularly the state visit of the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, To Lam, to Azerbaijan. During this visit, a Joint Statement on Strategic Partnership between Azerbaijan and Vietnam was adopted, marking a key milestone in their collaboration.

The meeting also highlighted the significant potential for cooperation in areas such as economy, trade, defense industry, energy security, transportation, and humanitarian fields. The necessity of utilizing various mechanisms to boost these opportunities, including political consultations and platforms like the Intergovernmental Commission, was noted.

Discussions also included cooperation within regional and international organizations, such as the UN, the Non-Aligned Movement, and the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA). Both sides stressed the importance of continued mutual support and solidarity.

Additionally, other matters of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting.